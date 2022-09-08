16-year-old boy killed in Minneapolis shooting

article

A shooting Thursday night has left a 16-year-old boy dead in Minneapolis, police say.

Officers responded around 8:15 p.m. responded to Plymouth Avenue North and Knox Avenue for the report of shots fired. At the scene, officers found the 16-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries.

Despite efforts from first responders, the boy died shortly after arriving at the hospital. Minneapolis police spokesman Garrett Parten says investigators are still trying to determine what led to shots being fired. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Officer Parten is begging anyone who has information that could aid the investigation to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.

"It's a beautiful fall night, and we have a 16 year old shot in the street," explained Officer Parten. "It's a level of violence that is not only concerning but angering. It disrupts a community even more. It causes lots of people to wonder when is the violence going to stop."

Parten says anyone who submits tips to CrimeStoppers will remain anonymous.

Along with the shooting victim, police say another person showed up at the hospital with injuries related to the incident on Plymouth. It's unclear exactly how that person was hurt but police say they weren't shot.