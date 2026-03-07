Expand / Collapse search

Man dead, woman injured in Golden Valley house fire

By
Published  March 7, 2026 7:10pm CST
Fire
FOX 9

The Brief

    • A man died after he was trapped inside a house on fire in Golden Valley late Friday night.
    • A woman was also injured in the fire and was taken to the hospital.
    • The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man died, and a woman was injured after a house fire in Golden Valley Friday night. 

Fatal Golden Valley house fire

What we know:

According to the Golden Valley Fire Department, fire and police departments responded to a house fire on the 4600 block of Golden Valley Road around 10:45 p.m.

Authorities say the house was fully engulfed in flames, and they had reports of a man trapped inside the home. 

Firefighters found the man in the basement of the home, and first responders attempted to resuscitate him, but he died at the scene. 

A woman was also saved from the home, and she was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said. 

Several fire departments responded to assist the Golden Valley Fire Department. 

What we don't know:

Authorities did not say what caused the fire, but said it is under investigation. 

The Source: A press release from the Golden Valley Fire Department. 

FireGolden Valley