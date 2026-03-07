Man dead, woman injured in Golden Valley house fire
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man died, and a woman was injured after a house fire in Golden Valley Friday night.
What we know:
According to the Golden Valley Fire Department, fire and police departments responded to a house fire on the 4600 block of Golden Valley Road around 10:45 p.m.
Authorities say the house was fully engulfed in flames, and they had reports of a man trapped inside the home.
Firefighters found the man in the basement of the home, and first responders attempted to resuscitate him, but he died at the scene.
A woman was also saved from the home, and she was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.
Several fire departments responded to assist the Golden Valley Fire Department.
What we don't know:
Authorities did not say what caused the fire, but said it is under investigation.
The Source: A press release from the Golden Valley Fire Department.