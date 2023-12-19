Minneapolis officers hurt responding to assault

A report of a man attacking a woman led to a responding officer also being attacked before Minneapolis Police arrested him Monday night.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a call on the 200 block of 8th Street South in Minneapolis to the report of an assault.

The first arriving officer observed a man, "pinning a woman to a car," according to police, then exited his squad car and gave commands for him to stop – at which point the man allegedly attacked him by punching him repeatedly in the face, while pushing him to the ground.

A second officer then arrived and was able to pull the man off the first responder, as additional officers arrived to assist with the arrest.

The first arriving officer was transported to the hospital by ambulance, while the second was able to transport himself there, police said. Both were released Tuesday morning. The woman did not report any injury.

The man has since been booked into the Hennepin County Jail for fourth-degree assault.

"Thank God these officers, and the victim who pleaded for help on 911 were not more seriously hurt," Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said in a statement regarding the event. "This is another example of the dangers that Minneapolis police officers face every day as they place their lives on the line to defend the safety of others."