Madeline Kingsbury case: Jury selection continues, opening statements next

The Brief A trial surrounding the disappearance and death of Madeline Kingsbury began jury selection on Oct. 7. Adam Fravel, 30, is charged with two counts each of first and second-degree murder in connection to her disappearance. Prosecutors and Fravel’s defense team have so far agreed to seat 11 jurors, from a total of 17.



Monday marks the sixth day of jury selection for the trial of Adam Fravel, who is accused of killing his ex-partner Madeline Kingsbury in 2023. Opening statements are expected later this week.

What we know

As of Oct. 14, prosecutors and Fravel’s defense team have agreed to seat 11 jurors out of a total of 17 needed – which includes five alternate selections.

The process continues to take longer than initially anticipated. Opening statements were originally slated to begin Monday, but have since been pushed back to Thursday, Oct. 17.

The trial is expected to last several weeks, and take place in Blue Earth County – a change from Winona County due to pre-trial publicity.

Background

Fravel is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Kingsbury, whose body was found in June 2023 in Fillmore County after a months-long search in southern Minnesota.

Kingsbury was reported missing on March 31, 2023. At the time of her disappearance, Fravel, who was her ex-partner and the father of her children, was believed to be the last person to see her alive.

A Fillmore County deputy discovered Kingsbury’s body on June 7, 2023, along a remote stretch of Highway 43, just north of Mabel, Minnesota – where Fravel's family lives.

Fravel was arrested hours after the discovery and charged two days later.