Madeline Kingsbury disappearance: Father files new petition for custody of children

The father of missing Winona mother Madeline Kingsbury's children is continuing his fight for custody of the two kids, filing a new petition on Monday in family court.

A custody trial that was set to begin in juvenile court this week has been cancelled as the children's father Adam Fravel moves forward with the new petition.

Kingsbury has been missing since March 31 after dropping off her children at daycare. The last known person to see her alive is the children's father, Adam Fravel. The circumstances of Kingsbury's disappearance remain unclear. Fravel told police he left Maddi at home around 10 a.m. and when he returned later in the day she was missing. Investigators have since said Kingsbury's disappearance is considered involuntary and suspicious.

Fravel, who didn't have custody of the children even before Kingsbury disappearance, has been questioned by police in the disappearance but is not facing any charges or formal accusations related to the missing person case. Fravel also insists he had no involvement in Kingsbury's disappearance.

After Kingsbury went missing, the children were placed into a 72-hour hold by the county in early April that Fravel attempted to prevent, court documents allege. Since that time, the children have been in the care of Kingsbury's parents.

Fravel has been fighting that in juvenile court but last week reached an agreement to move the case to family court. On Monday, Fravel filed a petition for sole custody of the children.

As the case moves ahead in family court, the children will remain in the custody of Kingsbury's parents for the time being.

Despite search efforts that have spanned months, Kingsbury remains unaccounted for. A benefit to support Kingsbury's children is planned for this weekend.