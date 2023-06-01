Madeline Kingsbury: Search continues for missing Winona mom on her birthday

June 1 is Madeline Kingsbury's 27th birthday, and her family and friends are hoping those who may know something about her disappearance will be inspired to say something.

In a TikTok video, Megan Kingsbury addresses her missing sister, noting she's been missing for two months.

"Unfortunately I don't have any updates as far as her being found. We haven't been told any new information," she said in the video posted on Wednesday, May 31.

She said they're hoping that with it being Maddi's birthday, it will prompt people to call in any information they may know or have been withholding about her disappearance. Madeline went missing on March 31 and has not had any contact with friends or family since. The father of her children is believed to have been the last person to see her. Here's a timeline of her disappearance and search efforts, which are ongoing.

The Facebook page dedicated to finding Maddi says volunteers will be conducting a search along the Mississippi River shorelines in Minnesota and Wisconsin on Saturday, June 3. The search won't involve the water as "law enforcement and other volunteer groups have been actively searching the river."

Meanwhile, family has asked for people to "light the way home" for Maddi using blue lights for the missing mom's birthday. A GoFundMe has been set up to help fund search efforts.