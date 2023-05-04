Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
8
River Flood Warning
until MON 5:48 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Houston County, La Crosse County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Washington County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Crow Wing County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Chippewa County, Renville County, Yellow Medicine County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Scott County, Winona County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Redwood County, Renville County, Yellow Medicine County

Lori Vallow murder trial day 22: Nephew-in-law of 'Doomsday mom' continues testimony

By Justin Lum and FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 10:50AM
FOX 10 Phoenix

BOISE, Idaho - Ian Pawlowski, the husband of Lori Vallow's niece Melani, is back on the stand Thursday in the murder trial of the so-called "Doomsday mom."

On May 3, Pawlowski testified he never saw Vallow’s kids, JJ and Tylee, and Lori allegedly never mentioned them.

Ian also told the court about the alleged light and dark spirits rating system. He said he heard about it through Melani, who learned it from her aunt, Lori, and her new husband, Chad Daybell.

Witnesses have testified that she called JJ and Tylee zombies before they were killed. Investigators asked Ian to record Lori and Chad’s conversations which he did for a short time.

Vallow is accused of killing JJ and Tylee. She is also accused of conspiring to kill her husband's ex-wife, Tammy.

Daybell has a status conference scheduled for Thursday regarding his trial, which is separate from Lori's.

For all previous and extensive coverage on this case, visit https://fox10phoenix.com/vallow + watch the in-depth special here. 