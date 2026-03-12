Former Macalester professor accused of urinating on someone's belongings

article

The Brief A former Macalaster professor is facing criminal damage to property charges after someone reported having their belongings urinated on. The St. Paul Police Department said it was reported in February but happened in December. The professor's name is no longer listed in the staff directory.



A man who previously worked as a chemistry professor at Macalaster College is facing criminal damage to property charges after being accused of urinating on someone's belongings.

Macalaster College professor charged

What we know:

The incident report names Paul Fischer as a suspect accused of fourth-degree intentional damage to property.

The victim told police they had their belongings urinated on at Macalester College.

The St. Paul Police Department said it spoke to the victim on the morning of Feb. 6, but the incident happened on Dec. 5.

Fischer said in an interview on the college's website that he started work there in 2001.

His name is no longer listed in the staff directory.

What they're saying:

Macalester College said it "does not comment on personnel matters" when asked about the incident.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what belongings were urinated on and who they belonged to.