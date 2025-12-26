LIVE UPDATES: Dec. 26 road conditions in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesota roads and highways are mostly clear the day after Christmas, but early morning fog may have left some slick spots behind.
Minnesota travel updates
9:10 a.m.— Mild temperatures are above freezing, but scattered icy spots remain. Light winds are expected throughout the day.
8:45 a.m.— Main highways are mostly wet, with some slick patches of ice after the morning fog cleared out. With temperatures above freezing, travelers can expect a lot of puddles.
The Source: This story uses information from the FOX 9 weather forecast.