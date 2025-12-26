Expand / Collapse search

LIVE UPDATES: Dec. 26 road conditions in Minnesota

By FOX 9 staff
Published  December 26, 2025 8:47am CST
Travel
The Brief

    • Early morning fog led to some slick patches on Minnesota roadways.
    • Main highways in Minnesota are clear, but neighborhood roads could see some icy spots.
    • Temperatures will be above freezing all day on Friday, with even warmer temperatures on Saturday.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minnesota roads and highways are mostly clear the day after Christmas, but early morning fog may have left some slick spots behind. 

READ MORE: Minnesota weather: Foggy start to Friday, mild temperatures ahead

Minnesota travel updates

9:10 a.m.— Mild temperatures are above freezing, but scattered icy spots remain. Light winds are expected throughout the day. 

8:45 a.m.— Main highways are mostly wet, with some slick patches of ice after the morning fog cleared out. With temperatures above freezing, travelers can expect a lot of puddles.

Check the latest Minnesota road conditions here

