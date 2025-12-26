LIVE UPDATES: Dec. 26 road conditions in Minnesota

The Brief Early morning fog led to some slick patches on Minnesota roadways. Main highways in Minnesota are clear, but neighborhood roads could see some icy spots. Temperatures will be above freezing all day on Friday, with even warmer temperatures on Saturday.



Minnesota roads and highways are mostly clear the day after Christmas, but early morning fog may have left some slick spots behind.

Minnesota travel updates

9:10 a.m.— Mild temperatures are above freezing, but scattered icy spots remain. Light winds are expected throughout the day.

8:45 a.m.— Main highways are mostly wet, with some slick patches of ice after the morning fog cleared out. With temperatures above freezing, travelers can expect a lot of puddles.

