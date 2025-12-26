Minnesota weather: Foggy start to Friday, mild temperatures ahead
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Foggy conditions and mild temperatures are on the horizon for Minnesota on Friday, with a cold front expected to bring snow showers by Sunday.
Friday forecast
Local perspective:
A dense fog advisory is in effect for the southwest and southern parts of Minnesota until 9 a.m.
This fog is causing some icy conditions on roads and sidewalks.
The Twin Cities area is experiencing some patchy fog, but is not included in the dense fog advisory.
Conditions are expected to improve by this afternoon, leading to a mild day with steady temperatures reaching up to 37 degrees.
Evening temperatures will likely be near freezing or just above, with calm winds overnight.
Future forecast
What's next:
Saturday is expected to be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures potentially reaching 41 degrees in some areas.
A cold front is anticipated to move into the area on Saturday night, bringing snow showers on Sunday and dropping temperatures into the teens by Monday.
The Source: This story uses information from the FOX 9 weather forecast.