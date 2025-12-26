Minnesota weather: Foggy start to Friday, mild temperatures ahead

The Brief A dense fog advisory is in place for southwest and southern Minnesota until 9 a.m. Mild temperatures are expected this afternoon, with highs near 37 degrees. A cold front is expected to bring snow showers to the area on Sunday.



Foggy conditions and mild temperatures are on the horizon for Minnesota on Friday, with a cold front expected to bring snow showers by Sunday.

Friday forecast

Local perspective:

A dense fog advisory is in effect for the southwest and southern parts of Minnesota until 9 a.m.

This fog is causing some icy conditions on roads and sidewalks.

The Twin Cities area is experiencing some patchy fog, but is not included in the dense fog advisory.

Conditions are expected to improve by this afternoon, leading to a mild day with steady temperatures reaching up to 37 degrees.

Evening temperatures will likely be near freezing or just above, with calm winds overnight.

Future forecast

What's next:

Saturday is expected to be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures potentially reaching 41 degrees in some areas.

A cold front is anticipated to move into the area on Saturday night, bringing snow showers on Sunday and dropping temperatures into the teens by Monday.