'Lil Kirko Chainz' watching Kirk Cousins' return to U.S. Bank Stadium

When the Minnesota Vikings eked out a win against the Cardinals last Sunday, Lincoln Gustafson and his family were in the stands. But the chains around his neck were a nod to a former Viking who will be returning to U.S. Bank stadium this Sunday.

Viral sensation

"It'll be pretty cool, and I hope the fans cheer for Kirk Cousins too, even though he is on the other team," said Gustafson.

Gustafson became known as 'Lil Kirko Chainz' at his first Vikings game two years ago after he dressed up like Kirk Cousins, who had gone viral for dancing shirtless on a plane with a bunch of chains wrapped around his neck following a win in Washington, D.C.

The now 10-year-old from Denver, Iowa, became a fan favorite and the Vikings invited him and his family to another game, where he got to meet Cousins in person.

"It was really fun. It was super cool when I would get on the jumbotron and a lot of fans would cheer," said Gustafson.

"That was surreal. I can't believe it's been two years essentially already. It gave us a chance to experience something nobody gets to experience, especially with their favorite team," said Lincoln's father, Derek.

Cousins' fan still

Gustafson says he's followed Cousins' career since he left the Vikings to join the Falcons this season.



But he still bleeds purple and gold and, in addition to Justin Jefferson, Harrison Smith and Andrew Van Ginkel, Gustafson has become a big fan of the Vikings' new quarterback, Sam Darnold.

"Sam Darnold I especially like a lot because he's careful with what he does with the ball. He runs when he thinks it's the best option, and he throws when he thinks he can get it to the receiver," said Gustafson.

As for Cousins, Gustafson attended his football camp in the Twin Cities this summer, where he got to meet him face-to-face once again.

"I got a chance to talk to him for a couple of seconds. I told him I was little Kirk. He was like ‘really’? He was surprised," said Gustafson.

Gustafson will be watching from home when Cousins takes on his former team for the first time, but there's no question who Gustafson will be cheering for.

"I hope the Vikings win, but I hope it's a close game," said Gustafson.