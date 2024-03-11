Kirk Cousins leaving Vikings for 4-year deal with Falcons

article

The Kirk Cousins era with the Minnesota Vikings is over after six seasons.

His agent, Mike McCartney, confirmed on social media that Cousins has agreed to a four-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons. Cousins and the Falcons were in conversations immediately when the NFL’s legal tampering window opened at 11 a.m.

The deal will become official Wednesday afternoon, when free agency officially starts and players can sign contracts.

According to Tom Pelissero with NFL Network, Cousins will sign a four-year, $180 million contract that includes a $50 million signing bonus. He’ll make $45 million per season. He'll make $100 million guaranteed. The Vikings were never likely to give Cousins a deal of that magnitude.

Cousins led the Vikings to a 50-37-1 record, two playoff appearances and one playoff win in his six years in Minnesota.

Vikings and Cousins talk over weekend

Cousins reportedly had contract discussions with the Vikings over the weekend, but it's not clear how close they were to a deal.

The Vikings have made it clear they want Cousins back for the 2024 season, but on a contract that works for both sides. Cousins was leading the NFL with 2,331 passing yards and 18 touchdowns when he went down Week 8 at Green Bay with a torn Achilles. Cousins turns 36 years old in August and will be over 40 when that contract expires.

Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah released a statement on Tuesday about Cousins' departure from Minnesota.

"After significant and positive dialogue with Kirk and his representatives, we were unable to reach agreement on a contract that fits the short and long-term visions for both Kirk and the Minnesota Vikings. Kirk holds a special place in Vikings history, and we appreciate his leadership and contributions to the team and the Minneapolis-St. Paul community over the past six seasons," Adofo-Mensah said. "We wish him, his wife, Julie, and their children all the best. Our approach heading into free agency always included layers of contingencies regarding the quarterback position. We are moving forward with plans that allow us to continue building a roster that can compete for a championship."

Cousins gets $100 million guaranteed from Falcons

He came to Minnesota in 2018 on a three-year, $84 million fully-guaranteed contract. Ever since coming to the Vikings, Cousins has played on guaranteed contracts. The Falcons are reportedly giving Cousins $100 million guaranteed. Between the Vikings and Washington, Cousins has made more than $230 million. If Cousins plays out the full contract, he'll have more than $400 million in career earnings.

Minnesota wanted Cousins back, but likely wasn't willing to offer multiple years of guaranteed money. The Vikings had to have a plan in place for life after Cousins, but now will likely pursue a quarterback in the NFL Draft and try to find a bridge player in free agency.

The Vikings host the Falcons in 2024 as one of their home opponents. We'll find out when that game is during the NFL schedule release in May.

Russini: Vikings to target Sam Darnold?

With Cousins gone, they'll have a new starting quarterback in 2024. Dianna Russini with The Athletic is reporting the Vikings could target Sam Darnold in free agency. Darnold spent this past season with the San Francisco 49ers and was the back-up to Brock Purdy. In 10 games, Darnold threw for 297 yards and two touchdowns.

He spent his first three seasons with the New York Jets, and has 56 career starts.

NFL free agency key dates

Source: NFL

