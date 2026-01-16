Libyan immigrant with rare genetic skin disorder detained by ICE tells story

The Brief Hani Duglof was stopped by federal agents and detained for six days at the Whipple Federal Building. Duglof has a rare genetic disorder that makes his skin as fragile as paper and a narrow esophagus that makes it difficult to eat solid foods. The 32-year-old IT specialist who lives in Woodbury says he has blisters and open sores from his time at the detention center where he was released on Thursday afternoon.



Hani Duglof says even though he applied for asylum 12 years ago, and his case is still pending, federal agents told him he isn't in the U.S. legally, and took him into custody.

'I was scared'

What we know:

When Hani Duglof first heard federal ICE agents were coming to Minnesota, he wasn't worried because he thought they were only going after criminals.

But after six days in ICE detention, he now has a different view.

"It’s relief, but I'm still scared because I'm still not safe," said Duglof.

A harrowing experience

The backstory:

The 32-year-old IT specialist, who was once the literal poster child for St Paul College, was stopped by federal agents while driving near New Richmond, Wisconsin last Saturday.

Duglof says even though he has a pending asylum case and no criminal record, the agents told him he isn't in the United States legally and took him into custody.

"I was really surprised. Scared. Going to the unknown. I was thinking about my life, nobody knows about me. How is my family going to know I'm being detained?" said Duglof.

In addition to a rare genetic condition that makes his skin as fragile as paper, Duglof also has a narrow esophagus which makes it hard to eat solid foods, a condition that put him in the ICU for a month a couple of years ago.

Duglof says agents at the detention center wouldn't give him soft food, so he was taken to a hospital, where he was cuffed to a bed which irritated his legs, until he was returned to the Whipple Building a couple of days later, with a few protein shakes and pudding cups, but still at risk of getting an infection because of the crowded conditions.

"Nobody cared about me. Nobody even listened to me. Nobody paid attention. I was in front of them. There was only glass between me and them, but they never cared," said Duglof.

'They can stop me any time'

What they're saying:

Duglof was eventually released on $1,500 bond on Thursday afternoon, but the blisters on his ankles and sores on his knees aren't his only wounds he needs to heal.

"It was very terrible," said Duglof.

Duglof has a court hearing next month about his asylum case, but he isn't letting his guard down in the meantime because he is worried ICE could pick him up again.