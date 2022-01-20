Lawmakers call for Sheriff Hutchinson to resign, investigation into preferential treatment

article

Governor Tim Walz is among the Minnesota state lawmakers calling on Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson to resign after new evidence in his fourth-degree DWI conviction comes to light.

Newly released case files indicate Hutchinson told responding law enforcement he wasn’t driving his county-issued vehicle at the time of the crash, was going 126 miles per hour at the time of the crash, wasn’t wearing his seat belt. The files also indicate Hutchinson lied in previous TV interviews about his decision to get behind the wheel.

When reporters asked Gov. Walz if he thinks Hutchinson should resign, he responded "yes."

"I think most Minnesotans know, and most Minnesotans understand, there are consequences for decisions like that. I wish that he gets the help that he needs to move on with his life," Gov. Walz said.

Minnesota State Representative Kristin Robbins (R-34A) is calling for the Attorney General’s Office to investigate whether Hutchinson received special treatment. Hutchinson was able to plead guilty and receive his conviction just 12 days after the crash and before investigators say they learned how fast he was going at the time of the crash. The Douglas County Attorney’s Office said not having that information at the time of conviction is "not an anomaly; processing that stuff usually takes time."

"When I saw that 126 miles an hour, any other Minnesotan their driver’s license would be revoked and that hasn’t happened to him, and he’s faced no other real serious consequences," Rep. Robbins said.

Under Minnesota state law, drivers can have their licenses revoked for driving speeds faster than 100 miles per hour, especially when they’re under the influence.

"Everyone has to be treated the same, and you cannot have different justice for public officials than we do for everyday Minnesotans," Rep. Robbins said.

The POST Board has requested documents in this case to start this investigation but says they have to go through their due process before anything happens. The POST Board cannot move forward with an investigation into law enforcement members' licenses until after a conviction.

Meanwhile, Minnesota State Representative Cedrick Frazier (D-45A) is proposing a new bill that would allow licenses to be revoked before a conviction, acting similarly to other licensing boards across the state.

There are three ways Hutchinson could lose his office: 1.) He could be voted out in a recall or the next election, 2.) He could resign, or 3.) the POST board could take away his law enforcement license.

MAPLE GROVE, MN – After new details surfaced regarding the circumstances of Sheriff David Hutchinson’s drunk driving arrest for in December 2021, Hennepin County Rep. Kristin Robbins (R-Maple Grove) is calling on Hutchinson to resign, and is urging Attorney General Keith Ellison to review the handling of his case.

"As more facts emerge about Sherriff Hutchinson’s arrest, it's become clear that he must resign. Today's newly-released evidence shows he was driving more than 100 miles per hour without a seatbelt, and lied about it when confronted by responding officers. This is unacceptable behavior for anyone, let alone our county’s top law enforcement official. He needs to face consequences for his actions, just like everyday Minnesotans would for the same egregious violations of law." Robbins said.

Robbins added that she is publicly calling on Attorney General Keith Ellison to review the handling of the case, citing the expedited timeline and hastily-dismissed charges.

"I'm troubled that Sheriff Hutchinson may have received improper preferential treatment, and am calling on Attorney General Ellison to review this case. Sheriff Hutchinson's case was handled in a matter of days, and there's indications that several violations of state law occurred that were either dismissed or never charged in the first place.

"Minnesotans need to know that our judges are prosecutors are there to enforce the law fairly. Whether it's repeat criminals allowed to walk free after probation violations, or a powerful Sheriff who gets a special plea deal, we're seeing trust in our system eroded. Average Minnesotans would not be able to get these serious charges taken care of in a matter of days. Average Minnesotans would have their license revoked and gun rights taken away if they were driving drunk at over 100 miles per hour with multiple weapons in the vehicle. The Attorney General needs to review whether this case was handled properly," Robbins concluded.

Sheriff Hutchinson was arrested in the early morning hours of December 8. His case was resolved the following week when he plead guilty to a single DWI charge on December 16. Hutchinson had two DWI charges dismissed, and there was a continuance for dismissal for the charge of carrying a firearm under the influence. Hutchinson was not charged for extreme speed — any speed limit violations that involve driving more than 100 miles per hour results in an automatic license revocation under state law.