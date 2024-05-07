Lakeville teachers reach tentative contract agreement

article

A union representing Lakeville teachers announced a tentative two-year contract agreement has been reached with Lakeville Area Public Schools.

The union, Education Minnesota Lakeville, said a tentative agreement was reached Monday night after a 12-hour mediation session. The union will review the contract on May 8 before a vote with members on May 13 and May 14. If the union approves the contract, it will then go to the Lakeville Board of Education for a vote.

"After the hardest fight for a fair contract our union has ever experienced, we’re so proud of the agreement we’ve reached with the district," said Johannah Surma, the lead negotiator and an English as a Second Language teacher at Oak Hills and Orchard Lake elementary schools. "This contract could provide a lot of hope for the future, a lot of needed support for our families and could be what many Lakeville teachers needed to stay in the community we love."

The announcement comes nearly a week after teachers voted to authorize a strike. Lakeville's teachers seek a wage increase and more affordable healthcare and benefits. The union said they are also fighting against the district's "right of assignment" proposal, which would allow teachers to be transferred between subject areas, buildings, and grade levels.

The details of the agreements were not immediately made public. FOX 9 reached out to Lakeville Area Public Schools for comment.