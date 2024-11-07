Lakefront Music Fest country night lineup announced for 2025

The Brief The Lakefront Music Festival will return again to Lakefront Park in Prior Lake on July 11-12, 2025.

The two-night festival features both rock and roll and country-themed concert nights.

The rock lineup on July 11 will feature .38 Special, Loverboy and headliner Foreigner, while the country night on July 12 will feature Randy Houser, Dillon Carmichael and Miranda Lambert.

The Lakefront Music Festival – a yearly concert held at Lakefront Park in Prior Lake – has announced the final lineup for its country night on July 12, 2025.

What we know

Randy Houser and Dillon Carmichael will open for Miranda Lambert on July 12, 2025, as part of the music festival’s "country night."

The longstanding two-day music festival typically has one night geared toward country fans, and the other toward rock and roll.

According to a press release, Houser has more than 1 billion streams for songs such as "Runnin’ Outta Moonlight" and "Goodnight Kiss". Meanwhile, Rolling Stone has dubbed Carmichael as "country music’s most convincing young star since Stapleton."

July 11 will feature .38 Special, Loverboy and headliner Foreigner (without Lou Gramm) as part of the festival’s rock and roll night.

The festival bills itself as, "the Twin Cities’ longest-running music festival," and was created and produced by the Prior Lake Rotary Club, with the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community (SMSC) and Mystic Lake Casino Hotel as partners.

Past shows

The 2024 version of the concert celebrated its 15th anniversary with a lineup featuring BTO and Pat Benatar, followed by Dierks Bentley and Elle King – sets that had to be adjusted due to rain.