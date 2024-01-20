Lake Elmo crash results in serious injuries, shuts down traffic

article

A serious crash at Highway 36 and Lake Elmo Avenue shut down traffic Saturday night.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, it is investigating a crash in Lake Elmo that resulted in serious injuries just before 9 p.m., but the extent of the injuries is currently unknown.

Law enforcement says that a car was eastbound at the intersection of Highway 36 and Lake Elmo Avenue when it stalled in the left lane. An SUV then crashed into the back of the car at highway speeds, state patrol said.

The state patrol says further information will be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.