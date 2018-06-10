Lake Elmo reaches settlement with 3M
Lake Elmo reached a settlement with 3M over water pollution.
Semi driver pleads guilty to fatal Lake Elmo crash
A semi-truck driver accused of looking at his cell phone and causing a deadly crash on Highway 36 in Lake Elmo, Minnesota last year pleaded guilty Monday to criminal vehicular homicide.
Washington County revisits case of woman missing since 1988
Susan Swedell loved her hometown of Lake Elmo, and she loved the church she attended, Christ Lutheran on 36th Street—until she disappeared without a trace in 1988.
St. Paul police chase ends with PIT in Lake Elmo, MN
A high-speed police chase that started in St. Paul ended when troopers stopped the van with a PIT maneuver in Lake Elmo, MN. The van tried to get away again, but was unsuccessful.
Seeking safer roads, Minnesota lawmakers push for hands-free driving bill
The deadly crash in Lake Elmo last month was one of the many senseless tragedies here in Minnesota caused by distracted driving that motivated lawmakers to act on a Hands-Free bill.
Capsized canoe leads to drowning on Lake Jane
An adult man died in a drowning on Lake Jane in Lake Elmo.
Authorities identify 6-year-old girl who drowned at Lake Elmo Swim Pond
Authorities identified the 6-year-old girl who drowned at Lake Elmo Swim Pond on Sunday.
Search for suspicious man in Washington County
The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of a suspicious man who attempted to pick up a child from after school care program at Lake Elmo Elementary School.