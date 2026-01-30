Lake Bde Maka Ska gathering creates 'SOS' message made from people

The Brief Minnesotans gathered at Bde Maka Ska to form the letters S.O.S. in response to the recent federal agent shootings. The event aimed to show support for the state and promote community unity. Organizer Kevin Johnson emphasized the need for a peaceful message rather than confrontational protests.



In a powerful display of unity, Minnesotans gathered on the icy surface of Bde Maka Ska, forming the letters "SOS" to convey a message of support for the state's immigrants during tense times.

Community gathers for a message of support

What we know:

More than a thousand people, walking or skating in boots, joined together to form the letters "SOS" on the ice. The event was organized by Kevin Johnson, who was inspired to act after the recent shooting of Alex Pretti by a border patrol agent.

Johnson said he wanted to do something meaningful that wasn't just a protest.

"I was so angry, and somehow born from that, I wanted to do something that wasn’t just clashy protesting. I wanted to do something that sent a message to the world," said Johnson.

The gathering wasn't just about the letters, but also about community and hope. Participants danced to a silent disco, bringing joy and togetherness to the cold night.

"Our group dances through happiness, through hardship, and we enjoyed the community, but we also show our support in activism," said Paola Nunez Obetz of Chance to Dance.

Local perspective:

Kevin Johnson emphasized that the SOS was more than a distress signal.

"This is a distressed signal; it's not just for Minneapolis," he said. "It's about the shame of it all."

Participants like Maia Rodriguez and Kathy Rodriguez expressed the importance of standing together.

"I think it's really important to send a message that we want to bring our community together," said Maia Rodriguez.

"We have to stand up and protest for people who are in hiding and can't just live their lives," Kathy Rodriguez added.