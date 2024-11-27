Sen. Klobuchar hosts Alzheimer’s support legislation press conference

The day before Thanksgiving, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar is hosting an event that will highlight legislation passed to support families who care for people living with Alzheimer’s and dementia.



You can watch the event in the player above at 11 a.m.

What we know

The press conference is said to shine a light on the passage of the BOLD Infrastructure for Alzheimer's Reauthorization Act.

According to a press release, the act directs the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to provide funding to state and local health departments for dementia risk reduction, early detection and diagnosis, and the support of unpaid caregivers.

Authorized BOLD funding supports the Minnesota Department of Health Healthy Brain Initiative.

In attendance

Klobuchar will be joined by Brett K. Anderson, president and CEO of Ebenezer; Dr. Joseph Gaugler, PhD, director of BOLD Public Health Center of Excellence on Dementia Caregiving, School of Public Health, University of Minnesota; and Robert Freeman, vice president of public policy, Alzheimer’s Association - MN and ND chapter.