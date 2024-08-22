Kim’s in Uptown announces closure after workers unionize in June

Less than two months after voting to unionize, workers at Kim’s in Uptown, Minneapolis, will likely be out of a job on Aug. 31, following an Instagram post saying the restaurant will close due to "ongoing financial losses."

What we know

On May 28, workers at the restaurant notified management of their intent to unionize with Unite Here Local 17, which represents workers in the hospitality and service industry in the Twin Cities.

During the process, Ann Kim and the restaurant's management team failed to voluntarily recognize the unionization efforts, and per National Labor Relations Act requirements, a vote among employees was held on June 27 – the results of which successfully unionized workers.

More than 70% of the roughly 60 part-time and full-time workers sought increased wages, health care options and more predictable scheduling as part of their union.

Prior to the vote, the restaurant had fallen victim to vandalism, when paint and a concrete slab were thrown through its window.

James Beard Award-winning chef Ann Kim owns the restaurant, in addition to Young Joni, Pizzeria Lola, and Hello Pizza.

What we don’t know

It remains unclear whether workers at Kim’s will be offered positions at other locations.