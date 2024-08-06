Kamala Harris calls Gov. Tim Walz asking him to be her VP: 'Let's get this done'

Vice President Kamala Harris called Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday morning, officially asking him to be her vice president.

How'd the call go?

Harris' campaign released a 1-minute, 6-second video of her call with Walz. Here's how the call went:

Walz: "HI this is Tim."

Harris: "It's Kamala Harris. Good morning governor."

Walz: "Good morning Madam Vice President."

Harris: "Listen, I want you to do this with me. Let's do this together. Would you be my running mate. And let's get this thing on the road?"

Walz: "I would be honored Madam Vice President. The joy that you're bringing back to the country, the enthusiasm that's out there, it would be a privilege to take this with you across the country."

Harris: "Well let me tell you. I have just the utmost respect for you. I have really enjoyed our work together. You understand our country. You have dedicated yourself to our country in so many different and beautiful ways. And we're going to do this. We're going to win and we're going to unify our country and remind everyone that we are fighting for the future, for everyone. So let's get out there and get this done, OK?

Walz: "Let's do it. Do the work in front of us. Let's win this thing."

Harris: "That's right. All right, buddy, I'll see you soon. Take care. Thank you. OK. Bye."

What they're saying

In a text to supporters at 9:20 a.m. CT Tuesday, Harris said she is "Pleased to share that I've made my decision: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will join our campaign as my running mate."

"I am proud to announce that I’ve asked Gov. Tim Walz to be my running mate. One of the things that stood out to me about Tim is how his convictions on fighting for middle-class families run deep. It's personal. As a governor, a coach, a teacher, and a veteran, he's delivered for working families like his own. We are going to build a great partnership. We start out as underdogs but I believe together, we can win this election," Harris said in a statement.

In a post on X, Harris said "As a governor, a coach, a teacher, and a veteran, he's delivered for working families like his. It's great to have him on the team."

Walz has also stated on X, saying "It is the honor of a lifetime to join Kamala Harris in this campaign. I’m all in. Vice President Harris is showing us the politics of what’s possible. It reminds me a bit of the first day of school. So, let’s get this done, folks! Join us."

Harris and Walz will appear together for the first time since announcing Walz as her running mate at a rally in Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon. Watch it live here.