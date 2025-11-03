Minneapolis real estate agent murder re-trial ends with guilty verdict

The Brief Lyndon Wiggins has been found guilty during a re-trial for his part in the murder of Minneapolis real estate agent Monique Baugh. Baugh, 28, was working as a real estate agent in 2019 when she was allegedly killed as part of retaliation against her boyfriend. Five people in total were convicted as part of the plot.



The man who was believed by prosecutors to be responsible for the murder of a Minneapolis real estate agent during a fake showing at a Maple Lake home has been found guilty by a jury following a re-trial granted by the Minnesota Supreme Court.

Lyndon Wiggins guilty verdict

What we know:

Lyndon Akeem Wiggins was initially found guilty by a jury of offenses including aiding and abetting first-degree murder. However, an appeal to the state’s Supreme Court ultimately ruled a mistake in jury instructions incorrectly allowed Wiggins to be found guilty.

A re-trial that began on Oct. 14 ultimately returned a guilty verdict on Nov. 3, 2025, on the following charges:

One count of aiding/abetting first-degree premeditated murder

One count of aiding/abetting first-degree premeditated attempted murder

One count of aiding/abetting kidnapping to commit great bodily harm

One count of aiding/abetting first-degree murder while committing the crime of kidnapping

The backstory:

Monique Baugh, 28, was working as a real estate agent in 2019 when she was killed as part of retaliation against her boyfriend.



Five people in total were convicted as part of the plot.

Dig deeper:

Elsa Segura, the woman who was found to have lured Baugh to the Maple Grove home that led to the attack, also had her conviction overturned, but later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Cedric Berry and Berry Davis, each serving life sentences, had their convictions upheld upon appeal.

Shante Berry was given probation for aiding an offender.