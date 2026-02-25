Fraud in Minnesota: JD Vance announces 'pause' in some Medicaid funding

The Brief Vice President J.D. Vance announced that the Trump Administration will "temporarily halt" some Medicaid services to Minnesota over fraud concerns in the state. Vance said the pause is in order to "ensure that the state of Minnesota takes its obligations seriously, to be good stewards of the American people's tax money." The "war on fraud" was announced during the president's State of the Union address and is in response to the widespread fraud scandals in Minnesota.



Some Medicaid funding in Minnesota will be paused as the Trump administration addresses concerns over fraud, according to an announcement by Vice President J.D. Vance, who is set to spearhead a national "war on fraud."

President Trump spoke on fraud in Minnesota during his State of the Union speech Tuesday night, and previously cited it as a reason for the surge of immigration enforcement in the state.

JD Vance, Dr. Oz announce pause in MN Medicaid services

What they're saying:

The Vice President appeared at the podium with Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz to announce the temporary pause in federal funding.

Oz said the federal government will delay $259.5 million in Medicaid funding to Minnesota.

"This is not a problem with the people of Minnesota, it's a problem with the leadership of Minnesota and other states who do not take Medicaid preservation seriously," Oz said.

Oz said CMS will solicit tips and suggestions from citizens on ways to "crush fraud."

The other side:

The Minnesota Department of Human Services said has been notified of the deferred $259 million in Medicaid funding and that it is already appealing a federal plan to withhold $2 billion in annual Medicaid funding to the state.

READ MORE: Minnesota appeals Trump admin pulling $2B in Medicaid funds over fraud

State officials also pointed out the Minnesota Department of Human Services implemented the following processes and reforms put forward since the fall of 2024, including:

Identifying 14 Medicaid as high-risk, setting stricter controls on businesses such as criminal background checks on owners and authority to make unannounced site visits

Discontinuing the Housing Stabilization Services program

Auditing Autism Service providers, including onsite visits, and establishing licensing

Establishing a temporary freeze on new businesses of the high-risk services

Disenrolling inactive providers

Beginning enhanced pre-payment review before fee-for-service payments are made to providers in high-risk services

Conducting onsite visits of 5,800 providers of high-risk services by the end of May 2026

READ MORE: DHS Audit: $1 billion in Medicaid funding vulnerable to fraud

Minnesota Human Services Commissioner Shireen Gandhi shared the following statement:

"Today's announcement is part of a broad and sustained attack by the federal government on Medicaid in Minnesota. Deferring $259 million will significantly harm the state's health care infrastructure and the 1.2 million Minnesotans who depend on Medicaid. The federal government chose to ignore more than a year of serious and intensive work to fight fraud in our state."

What's next:

Oz said Gov. Walz has 60 days to respond, adding that concerned health care providers and Medicaid beneficiaries should contact the governor's office.

The CMS will crack down on fraud in Medicare, Oz said. Any new Medicare enrollments for suppliers of durable medical equipment, prosthetics, orthotics or other supplies used to treat chronic conditions or assist in injury recovery, will be blocked for six months.

Fraud in Minnesota

Dig deeper:

DFL lawmakers and Minnesota Attorney General Kieth Ellison have shared their own plans for fraud prevention responses since the Feeding Our Future scandal in 2022. They also introduced a revised anti-fraud bill this week.

READ MORE: Feeding Our Future: 79th person charged

However, a new report looking at how Minnesota handled fraud found vulnerabilities dating back to the 1970s and inconsistent messaging from Department of Human Services leadership that encouraged "compassion over compliance" when it came to fraud prevention.

READ MORE: MN fraud report: Former workers say DHS put 'compassion over compliance' for fraud prevention

The report also raises concerns about a "too trusting mindset" within the state and a "system biased toward facilitating payments — rather than safeguarding funds" which officials say "contributed to creating opportunities for exploitation."