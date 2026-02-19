Feeding Our Future: 79th person charged

The Brief A 79th person to be charged in connection with the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme To date, 51 people have pleaded guilty and seven people have been convicted at trial, according to court documents. Fahima Mahamud is facing one count of wire fraud while under Feeding Our Future sponsorship.



A 79th person has been charged in connection with the pandemic-era "Feeding Our Future" fraud scheme.

Federal court filings show Fahima Mahamud is facing one count of wire fraud while operating a child care center in Minneapolis.

Historic pandemic-era scam

The backstory:

Aimee Bock, the executive director and founder of Feeding Our Future, was convicted of orchestrating the $250 million fraud scheme early last year.

According to federal court documents, 78 people have been charged in connection with the scheme to date. Of those charged, 51 have pleaded guilty, and seven have been convicted at trial.

The latest

What we know:

A 79th person is facing allegations in connection with the widespread Feeding Our Future fraud scheme, according to a newly unsealed criminal complaint.

In court filings, an FBI special agent says Fahima Mahamud is facing one count of wire fraud.

According to the Minnesota Department of Human Services website, the child care center in question was licensed until late last month. Federal court documents say Mahamud notified the state she would close the day care last Tuesday. She was arrested last Thursday before prosecutors say she was scheduled to take an international flight.

Timeline:

FBI investigators say Mahamud operated a food site called Future Leaders Early Learning Center in south Minneapolis.

According to court records, Mahamud incorporated the center in 2015. In 2018, Mahamud signed a sponsor transfer request to be under Feeding Our Future. Investigators say starting in December 2020 "claims ballooned." By February 2021, Future Leaders claimed to serve nearly 60,000 meals to children monthly.

Forensic analysis

Why you should care:

Court filings also cite forensic analysis that indicates during the period in question, between Dec. 2020-Jul. 2021, the Future Leaders bank account received more than $850,000 in reimbursements for serving meals to children.

However, in that same period, prosecutors say only roughly $125,000 was spent on food.

What's next:

A federal judge granted her release from federal custody on Thursday on her own recognizance.