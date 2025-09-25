Savage child care facility infant death: Police 'not ruling out any possible causes'

The Brief Police continue to investigate a baby's death at Rocking Horse Ranch Childcare in Savage. Results of autopsy and toxicology reports are pending, with police saying it typically takes several months. Authorities say they are "not ruling out any possible causes" in their investigation.



Police continue to investigate the death of a 10-month-old baby at a childcare center in Savage, adding they are "not ruling out any possible causes" after collecting evidence and interviewing multiple people.

Savage baby death update

What we know:

Savage police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension say they "interviewed multiple individuals, thoroughly examined the scene, and sent evidence to the laboratory for testing" as part of their investigation. Police noted they attended the autopsy, but the final results and toxicology reports "typically take several months."

Investigators are also "not ruling out any possible causes" as they work to determine how the baby died, police say.

What we don't know:

No official cause of the infant's death has been released.

Authorities say the child's name will not be made public out of respect for the family and in keeping with state law.

Child dies at Rocking Horse Ranch Childcare

The backstory:

The Savage Police Department said in a news release Wednesday, "As a precautionary measure, families with children who attend this childcare facility should closely monitor their children and seek immediate medical attention if they exhibit altered mental status, unusual behavioral changes, or other concerning symptoms."

The Minnesota Department of Children, Youth and Families suspended the license immediately for Rocking Horse Ranch Childcare after two instances of emergency medical services needed for infants, one last Friday and another on Monday. One of the children died.

The suspension was issued based on the determination that children at the facility are at imminent risk of harm.

Department of Human Services records show in June, authorities found hazardous objects were accessible to children, areas used by children were not in good repair and staff orientation training did not include all required items.

In March, records show children did not have access to personal hygiene products, food did not comply with nutritional recommendations of the USDA and products to control diaper rash were not properly labeled.

Dig deeper:

Rocking Horse Ranch Childcare employs 22 teaching and support staff, according to its website. Staff "exceed their job qualification requirements" that are set by the state of Minnesota.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Andrew Dahmes at 952-882-2601.

FOX 9 has reached out to Rocking Horse Ranch for comment and will update this story if one is received.