Illinois militia group leader found guilty in 2017 Bloomington mosque bombing

The leader of an Illinois anti-government group has been found guilty in the 2017 bombing of the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, Minnesota.

A jury convicted Michael Hari on all five counts in connection with the Aug. 5, 2017 bombing: aiding and abetting intentionally damaging religious property, aiding and abetting intentionally obstructing by force the free exercise of religious beliefs, conspiracy to commit federal felonies by means of fire and explosives, aiding and abetting carrying and using a destructive device and aiding and abetting possession of an unregistered destructive device.

Hari and two other members of the militia group, Michael McWhorter and Joe Morris, were charged with federal hate crimes in connection with the explosion at the mosque. McWhorter and Morris pleaded guilty and later testified that Hari planned the attack.

Inside the office damaged by an improvised explosive device at Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, Minnesota. (Casey Hooker/FOX 9)

According to the guilty pleas, the three men drove a rented pickup truck from Illinois to Bloomington. On Aug. 5, Morris broke a window at the Islamic center with a sledgehammer and threw a container, which held diesel fuel and gasoline, into the building along with a pipe bomb. McWhorter lit the fuse of the bomb, which exploded.

The building was damaged in the explosion, but no one was injured.



