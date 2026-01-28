Ilhan Omar on townhall spraying: ‘Fear and intimidation doesn’t work on me’

The Brief Minnesota lawmaker Ilhan Omar spoke Wednesday night, less than 24 hours after being sprayed with an unknown liquid at a north Minneapolis townhall. She said the man responsible is upset with President Trump not deporting enough Minnesota Somalis. Omar said she will not be slowed by feat and intimidation tactics.



Minnesota lawmaker Ilhan Omar was sprayed with an unknown liquid Tuesday night during a townhall in north Minneapolis after saying Department of Homeland Security Sec. Kristi Noem should resign or face impeachment.

Less than 24 hours later, Omar made her first public comments.

‘Fear and intimidation doesn’t work on me’

What we know:

After being sprayed, the man responsible was tackled, taken away and arrested. Omar’s campaign people pleaded with her to seek medical attention, but she refused and finished her speech. Wednesday night, Omar and other Minneapolis leaders toured Karmel Mall.

She was asked if Tuesday night’s incident may spark fear for future public events.

"I think my presence here should tell you that fear and intimidation doesn’t work on me. The President’s rhetoric, the attacks from him since I’ve gotten into public office has always been to stop me from being in public service," Omar said. "To intimidate me, to make me want to quit and my only message is it hasn’t worked thus far and it’s not going to work in the future."

‘President Trump is obsessed with me’

What they're saying:

Omar said the man responsible for Tuesday night’s spraying incident is upset that President Donald Trump’s order to deport Minnesota Somalis is not yielding enough numbers. She says that’s why she was targeted.

Omar said since President Trump has been in office, she’s getting a higher number of death threats and requires extra security.

"So he wanted to come get the person he thought was protecting the Somalis. We are protected by the Constitution. I wouldn’t be where I am at today if Donald Trump wasn’t in office and if he wasn’t so obsessed with me."

FBI taking over investigation into Rep. Omar attack

The backstory:

Minneapolis police confirmed Wednesday that the FBI is leading the investigation into the suspect who sprayed Rep. Ilhan Omar during a town hall event Tuesday night. Read the latest here.