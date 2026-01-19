ICE raids, responses a ‘bitter divorce between parents’: Police Chief

The Brief Apple Valley Police Chief Nick Francis has taken to social media to liken the current state of ICE raids, and their political responses, to a "bitter divorce among parents." In the message on social media, Francis provides "the same advice officers have given people trapped in emotional separations or custody disputes" during his 25 years in law enforcement. Ultimately, he says, "We’re ready for the fighting to end… It’s time for our state and federal leaders to rise above the conflict so the Apple Valley community and people of Minnesota are no longer the ones stuck in the middle."



Citing 25 years of law enforcement experience, Apple Valley Police Chief Nick Francis has taken to social media to liken the current state of ICE raids, and state politicians opposing them, to a "bitter divorce among parents" in which it’s "time for them to set aside the conflict and start taking care of their kids."

ICE raids, responses a ‘bitter divorce’

What they're saying:

"If you live in Minnesota and are reading this today, there’s a good chance you’re not feeling quite like yourself. The past month has tested all of us in ways we never expected," a post on the Apple Valley Police Department Facebook page begins.

"Our federal and state leaders are locked in open conflict, and the rest of us are caught squarely in the middle. Their language toward each other grows more demeaning by the day. Like parents in a bitter fight, each is trying to convince us to choose them, to believe they are the only one who can keep us safe. They point fingers, highlight each other’s perceived failures, and insist that the other side is the real danger. And here we are, watching the ugliest argument our ‘parent’ have ever had, helpless to stop it and forced to absorb every blow… Like children trapped between feuding adults, Minnesotans are feeling scared, confused, and powerless."

In the message on social media, Francis provides "the same advice officers have given people trapped in emotional separations or custody disputes for decades":

Don’t isolate yourself. Many others are feeling the same strain. Stay connected to family, friends, and neighbors. Share how you’re doing, ask how they’re coping, and support one another through the uncertainty. Have a safety plan. Know your limits. Recognize when stress or fear is pushing you toward a breaking point. Think about what your family needs to stay healthy, grounded, and safe. Reach out for help and resources. Whether it’s food support, mental-health services, or spiritual guidance, our communities are full of organizations ready to help you, your loved ones, or your neighbors meet basic needs. Decide what makes you feel safer. That might mean stepping away from the news cycle, taking time off, or seeking professional support. This kind of emotional strain takes a toll, and only you can determine what brings you back to a place of stability.

What's next:

Continuing with the custody dispute metaphor, Francis insists that at some point a change will need to be made by all involved.

"Our federal and state leaders need to stop fighting long enough to remember who they serve and what their responsibility is… Residents in Apple Valley and across the entire state are looking for relief, clarity, and leadership," the post reads. "We depend on our state and federal elected officials to provide it. It’s time for them to set aside the conflict and start taking care of their kids. We’re ready for the fighting to end… It’s time for our state and federal leaders to rise above the conflict so the Apple Valley community and people of Minnesota are no longer the ones stuck in the middle."