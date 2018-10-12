Apple Valley Police dashcam shows lead-up to arrest of armed robbers
Dashcam footage from Apple Valley Police shows the lead-up to the arrest of three armed robbers Wednesday night.
Waterfall in basement during record Minnesota rainfall
‘I DON’T EVEN KNOW WHAT TO DO!’ Fox 9’s Kelly O'Connell got this video of an unwelcome waterfall at a family member’s home in Apple Valley, Minnesota.
Boy pushed over railing of two-story waterslide
A boy was pushed 31 feet over the railing of a water slide in Apple Valley by a Maple Grove man.
Woman reports possible coyote bite in Apple Valley, Minn.
It was early in the morning when a woman and her husband running along Cedar Isle Park in Apple Valley got quite the fright.
Charges: Parent stole $9,000 from senior party
One of the parent organizers of the annual year-end party for graduating seniors at Eastview High School in Apple Valley, Minnesota, has been charged with stealing approximately $9,000 from the party fund.
Money allegedly stolen from Eastview High senior class party
There is disappointment and anger at Eastview High School in Apple Valley where police are investigating allegations of fraud and embezzlement. Sources tell Fox 9 more than $9,000 disappeared from a bank account set up to raise money for the annual year-end senior class party.