Charges: Parent stole $9,000 from senior party
One of the parent organizers of the annual year-end party for graduating seniors at Eastview High School in Apple Valley, Minnesota, has been charged with stealing approximately $9,000 from the party fund.

There is disappointment and anger at Eastview High School in Apple Valley where police are investigating allegations of fraud and embezzlement. Sources tell Fox 9 more than $9,000 disappeared from a bank account set up to raise money for the annual year-end senior class party.