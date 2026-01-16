ICE in Minnesota: 12 people arrested, accused of assaulting law enforcement during overnight protests

The Brief Protests continued overnight at the Whipple Federal Building, leading to 12 arrests. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said they assaulted law enforcement. Footage shows a man being detained after throwing a tear gas canister back at authorities as well as an ICE agent pointing a handgun at a crowd that swarmed a vehicle.



Demonstrations are still ongoing Friday, with crowds continuing to gather outside the building.

DHS announces arrest of ‘anti-ICE agitators’

The Department of Homeland Security is accusing 12 people of assaulting law enforcement during protests at the Whipple Building near Fort Snelling.

Footage shows a federal agent drew his handgun when the crowd swarmed a vehicle he was in.

Image shows a federal agent pointing a gun at a crowd that swarmed a federal vehicle near the Whipple Building. (FOX 9)

One man was detained after throwing a tear gas canister back at agents.

Some were seen trying to break down a chain-link fence in front of the building.