ICE in Minnesota: 12 people arrested, accused of assaulting law enforcement during overnight protests
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Overnight protests outside the Whipple Building led to 12 arrests, with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security saying they assaulted law enforcement.
Demonstrations are still ongoing Friday, with crowds continuing to gather outside the building.
DHS announces arrest of ‘anti-ICE agitators’
What they're saying:
The Department of Homeland Security is accusing 12 people of assaulting law enforcement during protests at the Whipple Building near Fort Snelling.
Footage shows a federal agent drew his handgun when the crowd swarmed a vehicle he was in.
Image shows a federal agent pointing a gun at a crowd that swarmed a federal vehicle near the Whipple Building. (FOX 9)
One man was detained after throwing a tear gas canister back at agents.
Some were seen trying to break down a chain-link fence in front of the building.
