ICE access to Minnesota schools restricted under new DFL proposal

The Brief A bill set to be proposed this legislative session would limit when immigration enforcement agents could be present in Minnesota schools, and where they could go when they are. If approved, the bill would require federal agents to present valid identification, a written statement of purpose, and a valid judicial warrant before entering any school grounds. An agent would also be required to receive approval from the superintendent of the district, or a person with administrative control of the school. But with Minnesota's House of Representatives tied between Democrats and Republicans 67-67, it would ultimately need bipartisan support to gain approval.



Following several high-profile cases of Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officers being present on Minnesota school campuses as part of immigration enforcement efforts under Operation Metro Surge, a bill set to be proposed this legislative session would severely limit when agents could be present in schools, and where they could go when they are.

ICE access to Minnesota schools

What we know:

Sponsored by Rep. Sydney Jordan (DFL-Minneapolis), HF 3435 would prohibit officials and employees of a school district or charter school from allowing "a federal agent employed directly by the United States Department of Homeland Security or employed by United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement, United States Customs and Border Protection, or United States Citizenship and Immigration Services to enter a school site for any purpose without providing valid identification, a written statement of purpose, and a valid judicial warrant."

Under the bill, an agent would also be required to receive approval from the superintendent of the district or a person having administrative control of the school.

An exception includes when officials are required by state or federal law to administer "a state or federally supported educational program."

If an agent meets the requirements, "the district or charter school must limit access to areas where students are not present," the proposal says.

You can see a first draft of the legislation below:

The backstory:

The Deportation Data Project claims an average of 170 children were held daily by ICE from January to October 2025, with the numbers rising after the launch of Operation Metro Surge.

The story of 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos garnered worldwide headlines after ICE agents allegedly used the child as "bait" after school in an effort to detain his father, Liam Conejo Ramos, in Columbia Heights. The two were sent to an immigration detention center in Texas, but have since returned to Minnesota.

In early February, several Minnesota school districts and teacher groups banded together to file a federal lawsuit against DHS and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) that seeks to prevent immigration enforcement near schools, arguing it disrupts education and causes fear.

What's next:

The bill is first set to be discussed in the House Education Policy Committee on Wednesday, Feb. 18.

With Minnesota's House of Representatives tied between Democrats and Republicans 67-67, it would ultimately need bipartisan support to gain approval.