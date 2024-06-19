Weather postpones weekend closure of I-35W, I-494 in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is pushing back the weekend closure of Interstate 35W and Interstate 494 in Bloomington due to weather.
The closure of eastbound I-494 and both directions of I-35W was set to happen on Friday, June 21, but MnDOT announced on Tuesday the roadways will now shut down at 10 p.m. on Friday, June 28, through 5 a.m. on Monday, July 1.
The closure includes a stretch of southbound I-35W between Highway 62 and 82nd Street, northbound I-35W between I-494 and 76th Street, and eastbound I-494 between Highway 100 and I-35W.
To detour around the closure on southbound I-35W, drivers can take eastbound Highway 62 to southbound Highway 77 to southbound I-35E to I-35. Those on northbound I-35W can take eastbound I-494 to northbound Highway 77 to westbound Highway 62 to northbound I-35W.
Drivers on I-494 are detoured to take northbound Highway 100 to eastbound Highway 62 to southbound Highway 77 to get back on eastbound I-494.
According to MnDOT, the following ramps are also affected by the weekend closure:
Along southbound I-35W between Highway 62 and 76th Street
- Eastbound Highway 62 to southbound I-35W
- Southbound Lyndale Avenue/Highway 121 to southbound I-35W
- Southbound I-35W to 66th Street
- 66th Street to southbound I-35W
- Southbound I-35W to westbound I-494
- Southbound I-35W to 76th Street
Along Eastbound I-494 between Highway 100 and I-35W
- Northbound Highway 100 to Eastbound I-494
- Southbound Highway 100 to Eastbound I-494
- Eastbound I-494 to France Avenue
- Eastbound I-494 to Penn Avenue
Other ramps
- Eastbound I-494 to Southbound I-35W
- Northbound I-35W to Westbound I-494
- 82nd Street to Northbound I-35W
The weekend closure is to allow crews to demolish and remove the I-494 Bridge over I-35W. To learn more about the project, visit MnDOT’s website here.