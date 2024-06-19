Weather postpones weekend closure of I-35W, I-494 in Bloomington

article

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is pushing back the weekend closure of Interstate 35W and Interstate 494 in Bloomington due to weather.

The closure of eastbound I-494 and both directions of I-35W was set to happen on Friday, June 21, but MnDOT announced on Tuesday the roadways will now shut down at 10 p.m. on Friday, June 28, through 5 a.m. on Monday, July 1.

The closure includes a stretch of southbound I-35W between Highway 62 and 82nd Street, northbound I-35W between I-494 and 76th Street, and eastbound I-494 between Highway 100 and I-35W.

To detour around the closure on southbound I-35W, drivers can take eastbound Highway 62 to southbound Highway 77 to southbound I-35E to I-35. Those on northbound I-35W can take eastbound I-494 to northbound Highway 77 to westbound Highway 62 to northbound I-35W.

Drivers on I-494 are detoured to take northbound Highway 100 to eastbound Highway 62 to southbound Highway 77 to get back on eastbound I-494.

According to MnDOT, the following ramps are also affected by the weekend closure:

Along southbound I-35W between Highway 62 and 76th Street

Eastbound Highway 62 to southbound I-35W

Southbound Lyndale Avenue/Highway 121 to southbound I-35W

Southbound I-35W to 66th Street

66th Street to southbound I-35W

Southbound I-35W to westbound I-494

Southbound I-35W to 76th Street

Along Eastbound I-494 between Highway 100 and I-35W

Northbound Highway 100 to Eastbound I-494

Southbound Highway 100 to Eastbound I-494

Eastbound I-494 to France Avenue

Eastbound I-494 to Penn Avenue

Other ramps

Eastbound I-494 to Southbound I-35W

Northbound I-35W to Westbound I-494

82nd Street to Northbound I-35W

The weekend closure is to allow crews to demolish and remove the I-494 Bridge over I-35W. To learn more about the project, visit MnDOT’s website here.