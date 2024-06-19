Expand / Collapse search
Weather postpones weekend closure of I-35W, I-494 in Bloomington

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  June 19, 2024 1:36pm CDT
Traffic
File photo road closed sign. (Photo by Lewis Geyer/Digital First Media/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is pushing back the weekend closure of Interstate 35W and Interstate 494 in Bloomington due to weather.  

The closure of eastbound I-494 and both directions of I-35W was set to happen on Friday, June 21, but MnDOT announced on Tuesday the roadways will now shut down at 10 p.m. on Friday, June 28, through 5 a.m. on Monday, July 1. 

The closure includes a stretch of southbound I-35W between Highway 62 and 82nd Street, northbound I-35W between I-494 and 76th Street, and eastbound I-494 between Highway 100 and I-35W. 

To detour around the closure on southbound I-35W, drivers can take eastbound Highway 62 to southbound Highway 77 to southbound I-35E to I-35. Those on northbound I-35W can take eastbound I-494 to northbound Highway 77 to westbound Highway 62 to northbound I-35W. 

Drivers on I-494 are detoured to take northbound Highway 100 to eastbound Highway 62 to southbound Highway 77 to get back on eastbound I-494. 

According to MnDOT, the following ramps are also affected by the weekend closure:

Along southbound I-35W between Highway 62 and 76th Street

  • Eastbound Highway 62 to southbound I-35W
  • Southbound Lyndale Avenue/Highway 121 to southbound I-35W
  • Southbound I-35W to 66th Street
  • 66th Street to southbound I-35W
  • Southbound I-35W to westbound I-494
  • Southbound I-35W to 76th Street

Along Eastbound I-494 between Highway 100 and I-35W

  • Northbound Highway 100 to Eastbound I-494
  • Southbound Highway 100 to Eastbound I-494
  • Eastbound I-494 to France Avenue
  • Eastbound I-494 to Penn Avenue

Other ramps

  • Eastbound I-494 to Southbound I-35W
  • Northbound I-35W to Westbound I-494
  • 82nd Street to Northbound I-35W

The weekend closure is to allow crews to demolish and remove the I-494 Bridge over I-35W. To learn more about the project, visit MnDOT’s website here