How well are Minnesotans following the stay at home order?

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, several states have issued stay at home orders and urged residents to maintain social distancing guidelines.

Examples of social distancing include remaining at least 6 feet away from others, working from home instead of the office, and avoiding large gatherings of people.

On March 25, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz issued a stay-at-home order. During this time, residents across the state are still allowed to do certain activities such as taking a walk outside or going to the grocery store, but they must adhere to social distancing guidelines. So, how has the state been doing?

After receiving some reports of people violating the stay-at-home order, officials in Edina banned group activities, including sports. On March 20, Edina closed its playgrounds, as the city worked to fight the coronavirus outbreak. But, days later, City Manager Scott Neal tweeted that some parents had removed barriers so their kids could keep playing.

“We had hoped we would see 100 percent compliance by residents and visitors with the Governor’s ‘stay at home’ order," said Neal. "However, this weekend, we have continued to receive many complaints and reports of large group gatherings, close-contact ball games and lack of social distancing. This is not optional. Failure of Minnesotans to comply with this order will result in the metro area reaching peak caseload sooner than medical facilities are able to handle. We all need to do our part.”

Meanwhile, Gov. Walz noted Monday that with Twin Cities metro area traffic down 79% and rural area traffic down 71%, it appears that much of the state is obeying the order. Additionally, the state saw a 68% drop in DWI arrests over the weekend.

There is now a hotline and email for residents to report violations: 651-793-3746 or sahviolations@state.mn.us