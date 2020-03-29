Edina, Minn. bans group activities after some residents fail to obey 'stay at home' order

The City of Edina, Minnesota is banning group activities, including sports, as part of a crackdown on the state's stay at home order.

Edina City Manager Scott Neal says the ban comes after they've received reports of gatherings and other activities going on despite Gov. Walz's order, which intends to slow the spread of COVID-19.

On March 20, Edina closed its playgrounds, as the city worked to fight the coronavirus outbreak. But, days later, Neal tweeted that some parents had removed barriers so their kids could keep playing.

“We had hoped we would see 100 percent compliance by residents and visitors with the Governor’s ‘Stay at Home’ order. However, this weekend, we have continued to receive many complaints and reports of large group gatherings, close-contact ball games and lack of social distancing,” said Neal. “This is not optional. Failure of Minnesotans to comply with this order will result in the metro area reaching peak caseload sooner than medical facilities are able to handle. We all need to do our part.”

City leaders say the ban will take effect starting Monday at 8 a.m. and will remain until further notice. Neal warns there are penalties for people who disobey the stay at home order, including a fine or even jail time, but says officers will educate first before using enforcement.

While the stay at home order does come with vast restrictions, it does allow for people to go outside and enjoy fresh air, as long as residents avoid gatherings and keep proper distancing from others.