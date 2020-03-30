Minnesota sees 68 percent drop in DWI arrests amid closures, stay-at-home order

article

Amid Governor Walz's stay-at-home order, the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety is reporting a large drop in DWI arrests.

According to the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety, there were 94 DWI arrests this past weekend. That's a about a 68 percent drop compared to the same weekend last year when there were 293 DWI arrests.

"While the social rules have changed, this is a permanent change we can all get on board with when social activities return," read the Office of Traffic Safety's Facebook post. "One DWI is one too many! Let’s all continue the downward trend."

The decrease also comes following the closure of dine-in restaurants and bars, which went into effect March 17. Data shows the weekend before the restaurant closures occured, there were 323 DWI arrests. The first weekend under the order, arrests fell to 126.