Hotlines, helplines to help Minnesotans navigate the COVID-19 pandemic
(FOX 9) - The State of Minnesota has created several hotlines and helplines to help Minnesotans navigate life amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
COVID-19 HOTLINES
Health questions
- 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903
- Seven days a week
- 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Schools and child care questions
- 651-297-1304 or 1-800-657-3504
- Seven days a week
- 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Housing questions
For single-family residences: 651-296-8215
For multi-family residences: 651-297-4455
Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
DISCRIMINATION HELPLINE
Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan have launched a helpline for Minnesotans to report incidents of bias or discrimination resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Minnesotans who experience or witness bias and discrimination because of their race, ethnicity, disability or other protected status in their job, housing or in a public place are encouraged to call the new, toll-free Discrimination Helpline at 1-833-454-0148.
The helpline is staffed Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Translation and interpretation services are available.