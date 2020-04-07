Hotlines, helplines to help Minnesotans navigate the COVID-19 pandemic

The State of Minnesota has created several hotlines and helplines to help Minnesotans navigate life amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 HOTLINES

Health questions

651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903

Seven days a week

7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Schools and child care questions

651-297-1304 or 1-800-657-3504

Seven days a week

7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Housing questions

For single-family residences: 651-296-8215

Advertisement

For multi-family residences: 651-297-4455

Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

DISCRIMINATION HELPLINE

Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan have launched a helpline for Minnesotans to report incidents of bias or discrimination resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minnesotans who experience or witness bias and discrimination because of their race, ethnicity, disability or other protected status in their job, housing or in a public place are encouraged to call the new, toll-free Discrimination Helpline at 1-833-454-0148.

The helpline is staffed Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Translation and interpretation services are available.