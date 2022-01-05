Hennepin County police chiefs ask county attorney for more accountability

article

Police chiefs across Hennepin County are joining some mayors in asking the county attorney’s office to be more aggressive in the prosecuting suspects as violent crime continues to rise.

The Hennepin County Chiefs of Police Association sent a letter Wednesday, January 5 to the county’s attorney Mike Freeman, requesting the reevaluation of several aspects of crime cases.

"As we have shared with you in the past, we believe law enforcement officers throughout the county are working hard at violent criminal apprehension, but we feel those criminals are consistently not being held accountable for their actions after they are arrested," Crystal Police Chief Stephanie Revering wrote on behalf of the association.

The police chiefs association asked Freeman to help and assist in the following areas to stop the increasing crime:

Aggressive prosecution : Police chiefs say officers have worked to arrest suspects involved in violent crime, and the "continued trend of not charging these cases, many involving guns and illicit drugs, needs to be urgently reevaluated."

Bail reform: The letter asks that adult and juvenile offenders in violent crimes should be required to see a judge for review and decisions about proper bail. Police chiefs say "crimes of auto theft and possession of stolen autos" should also be included in this requirement.

Warrants: The letter requests the county to stop the use of The letter requests the county to stop the use of "sign and release" warrants , which allow those who have missed past court dates for low-level offenses to sign and recognize their upcoming court date, then be released rather than taken into custody. The chiefs argue, "To expect that these individuals will comply with another of the same order continues to prove not effective in holding people accountable for their crimes."

Juvenile Detention Center: The association says the admission criteria for the Juvenile Detention Center is "very restrictive," leaving law enforcement to immediately release repeat juvenile offenders.

Respect for law enforcement : The letter asks the county attorney’s office to support the work of law enforcement officers, pointing out that there are a "large number of officer-involved critical incidents that have been investigated and are sitting in your office waiting for charging decisions." The police chiefs write that Freeman’s public comments do not "speak to" his support of law enforcement, nor do they "set a foundation" in which suspects being arrested "are going to respect the officers."

CLICK TO READ THE FULL LETTER HERE

The Hennepin County police chiefs are planning to meet with Freeman to discuss these issues next week on January 12, according to the letter.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office declined to comment on the letter Wednesday afternoon.

Shared concerns

The letter from the Hennepin County Chiefs of Police Association echos shared concerns from city leaders on the county's violent crime.

Last week, Minnetonka mayor Brad Wiersum called for better prosecution of non-violent property crimes.

In December, Plymouth mayor Jeff Wosje called on Freeman to collaborate on crime prevention and prosecution. This came shortly after mayors, city managers and police chiefs from Edina, Bloomington, Eden Prairie, Minnetonka and Plymouth met to discuss the recent increase in property and vehicle-related crimes in the metro.

One of the goals established by the southwest metro coalition is "strengthening partnerships with law enforcement and the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, with the goal of changing policies which have led to an increase in vehicle-related crimes in our cities."

Police chiefs from Brooklyn Park, Crystal, Maple Grove, Plymouth, and New Hope, spoke with FOX 9 in July about the increased gun violence they are seeing in their communities.