Hennepin Avenue construction in Uptown completes first phase

The Brief A stretch of construction along Hennepin Avenue in Uptown has made it hard for customers to reach businesses and navigate the area. City officials celebrated its reopening on Monday, saying the improvements made were years in the making. A second phase of the project is due to begin in the spring of 2025.



Construction on a busy stretch of Hennepin Avenue in south Minneapolis that businesses have argued made it hard for customers to reach them is now complete, with city officials celebrating the project during a reopening ceremony.

New improvements, access

On Monday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey joined council members and city planners to celebrate the new Uptown corridor, from West Lake Street to West 26th Street, reopening on Tuesday after near a year of projects and closures that hampered motorists, and led to the cancelation of the Uptown Art Fair.



The project is said to improve the corridor "for all users" from Interstate 94 to Uptown, utilizing a design that will also improve space for people walking, riding transit and biking.

The newly redesigned street includes infrastructure upgrades and space for future Metro E Line stations, improving the overall flow of traffic while promoting safer and more efficient transit, officials have said.

Key improvements include new signal and lighting systems, new electrical infrastructures, replacement of 14 water lines and gas line upgrades.

"It’s been 50 years since this road was reconstructed, and the completion means we’re clearing the way for small and local businesses to revitalize the corridor," said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. "This milestone also means it just got a whole lot easier to visit your favorite local shops."

Business owners have previously complained about the project blocking entrances and parking to businesses during the project.

Second phase upcoming

In 2025, the other half of the project will then be completed beginning in the spring – from 26th Street to Douglas Avenue.

Crews will replace underground utilities in advance of that portion of the project, from Franklin to Douglas Avenue, throughout the remainder of 2024.

More information about the Uptown construction projects can be found on the city’s website.