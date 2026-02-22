Heavy police presence at Maplewood Mall
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A number of police and emergency vehicles have swarmed the Maplewood Mall after some type of situation Sunday afternoon.
Police situation at Maplewood Mall
What we know:
FOX 9 is working to learn more about a heavy police presence at the Maplewood Mall Sunday afternoon.
Aerial video from the FOX 9 chopper shows more than a dozen police squads parked outside the mall's entrance near the JCPenney store on the mall's southeast side along with a fire truck and ambulance.
Shortly before 2:30 p.m., FOX 9 spotted crews loading a person inside the ambulance.
The backstory:
Around the same time, officers started putting up tape around the mall's entrance.
What we don't know:
FOX 9 has reached out to police and the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office to confirm exactly what happened.