Harvey's Law: Push for day care cameras after Savage infant's death
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A tragic incident at a Savage day care has led to a renewed effort to mandate surveillance cameras in such facilities.
Push for surveillance in day cares
What we know:
Harvey’s Law, named after Harvey Muklebust, who died at Rocking Horse Ranch day care, is being introduced by Rep. Nolan West. The proposed law would require day cares receiving three forms of state funding to install cameras in infant and toddler areas and keep footage for at least 28 days.
"We 100% believe that Harvey would still be with us today if there were cameras installed," said Harvey’s mother, Catherine Muklebust.
Rep. West, whose daughter was also a victim of daycare abuse, believes that having surveillance footage would have resulted in stronger punishments for those responsible. Harvey’s parents are convinced that cameras could have prevented their son's death.
Privacy concerns and opposition
What they're saying:
Opponents of the bill express concerns about privacy, particularly regarding who can access video footage of children and how secure it is. Rep. West argues that the safety and accountability for children outweigh potential privacy risks.
A competing bill proposes a year-long task force to address privacy concerns before implementing such a law. However, West hopes that the urgency of Harvey’s story will convince lawmakers to act now.
The Source: FOX 9's Corin Hoggard reported live from the Capitol.