Blaine lawmaker proposing 'Harvey's Law' bill after Savage day care death

The Brief A Blaine lawmaker is proposing the "Harvey's Law" bill at a Tuesday news conference after the death of an 11-month-old boy last September at a Savage day care. The bill aims for cameras to be installed in infant and toddler rooms at day cares that receive state funding. Harvey Muklebust died after allegedly being choked by a former employee and Rocking Horse Ranch day care. Theah Russell was arrested, and charged with second-degree murder in January.



Minnesota lawmaker Nolan West is proposing a new bill at the state legislature called, "Harvey’s law," in response to the death of an 11-month-old boy at a Savage day care last September.

The proposed bill calls for cameras to be installed in infant and toddler rooms at any Minnesota day care center that receives state funding. It also calls for footage to be retained for 28 days.

West has been pushing to have day care centers more closely monitored after his daughter victimized at Blaine’s Small World.

"Everyone needs to hear Harvey’s story. It’s horrific, but it shows why it can’t stop with what was passed last year. We need to pass Harvey’s Law," West said. "If we don’t do this, if the perpetrator doesn’t confess without video evidence, they’re likely only going to lose their job. If they don’t get a felony conviction, there’s a good chance they could work with children again, and that’s unacceptable."

Muklebust’s parents give emotional statements

What they're saying:

West was joined at Tuesday’s news conference by Hunter and Catherine Muklebust, Harvey’s parents. They gave emotional statements imploring for the bill to be passed, to prevent Harvey’s death from happening again.

"Our son was five days short of his first birthday when he was murdered at day care. Had cameras been present, we would’ve known the terror of what actually happened that day and would’ve prevented any future attempts on a child’s life," Catherine said. "Our beautiful baby boy, the happiest, smiliest laughing little light in every room was murdered. We 100% believe Harvey would still be with us today if there were cameras installed."

"We wouldn’t have to wear Harvey’s ashes in our jewelry to carry him with us. We should have a happy, healthy 18-month old," Hunter said. "This legislation is about accountability, it’s about transparency, it’s about protecting children. No parent should ever have to wonder what happened behind closed doors. We want everyone’s help in passing Harvey’s Law, so no other child can be abused or murdered at day care."

Rocking Horse Ranch day care death

What we know:

A former employee at Rocking Horse Ranch day care in Savage was charged in January with Muklebust's death. Theah Russell is charged with one count of second-degree murder in the incident. She is also charged with one count of first-degree assault and one count of third-degree assault for inflicting great bodily harm to another infant girl.

Before Muklebust's death, Russell is accused of strangling an infant girl twice, who survived both incidents.

On Jan. 13, Russell was arrested and taken in for an interview.

In the interview, Russell allegedly admitted to choking Harvey, stating that he was crying in his crib so she "choked him, and he stopped breathing."

While court documents don't state a motive behind Russell's action, Savage Police Chief Brady Juell said in a press conference Wednesday that Russell choked both children on three separate occasions to seek attention.

Authorities say Russell had a history of attention-seeking behavior and was known to make 911 calls reporting nonsensical incidents, then hanging up. She had also started fires at a church camp, and had a history of erratic behavior against other children.