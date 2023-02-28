Teen charged in shooting at event for Harding High School stabbing victim

Ramsey County prosecutors filed charges against a 16-year-old boy in connection to a shooting that injured three people during a memorial service for Devin Scott, who was fatally stabbed at Harding High School earlier this month.

The teenager was charged by petition in Ramsey County Juvenile Court on Tuesday with possessing a machine gun and being a minor in possession of a firearm in connection to the Feb. 24 shooting.

The incident unfolded as St. Paul police responded to a report of a drive-by shooting at the El Rio Vista Recreation Center just before 8 p.m. on Friday. On the scene, officers found three teenagers with apparent non-fatal gunshot injuries. Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher said during Live on Patrol the victims were between the ages of 14 and 17.

Following the shooting, a white sedan crashed with another vehicle on the 400 block of Clinton Avenue. Two males ran from that crash scene, and officers searched the area for them.

As additional officers were responding to the shooting scene, they observed a person running about 0.4 miles from the crash site. The officer turned on their squad car lights and pulled up behind the teenager, but he continued to walk away.

While talking with the teen, the officer said they noticed a bulge from the front pants pocket resembling a pistol, charges say. The officer performed a safety pat, detained the teenager, and requested backup.

When additional officers arrived, they searched the teenager and found a loaded Glock pistol equipped with a switch to make it fully automatic, charges say.

The charges do not give a motive for the shooting or specify if the 16-year-old was the shooter. The drive-by shooting occurred at a reception event for the funeral of Scott, which was held earlier in the day on Friday.