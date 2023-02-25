St. Paul shooting: 2 dead, multiple people shot near Dale and University

St. Paul police are investigating a shooting with multiple victims that left at least two people dead early Saturday evening near the intersection of Dale Street N. and University Avenue W.

St. Paul police responded to a report of multiple people shot on the 500 block of Dale Street around 5:30 p.m. Two of those victims have died of their injuries.

This is the second shooting with multiple victims in a many days in St. Paul. Three teenage boys were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds Friday night after a shooting at a memorial service for Devin Scott - the victim of the fatal stabbing at Harding High School.

Friday's shooting happened at the Wellstone Center on the 100 block of East Robie Street. Officers arrived to find three male juveniles in their teens suffering from apparent gunshot injuries that appear to be non-fatal.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided here as it is confirmed.