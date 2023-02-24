Devin Scott funeral: 3 shot during event for Harding High School stabbing victim

Police are responding to the site of a shooting in St. Paul Friday night that left three people wounded.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, at around 7:42 p.m. officers responded to a shooting on the 100 block of East Robie St. at the funeral for Devin Scott - the victim of the fatal stabbing at Harding High School.

Officers arrived to find three male juveniles in their teens suffering from apparent gunshot injuries that appear to be non-fatal.

According to police, preliminary information indicates that a white sedan drove by the Wellstone Center located at the address and fired shots into the building.

Following the shooting, a white sedan was involved in a crash with another vehicle on the 400 block of Clinton Ave. Two males ran from that crash scene and officers searched the area for them, but did not locate anyone.

Officers responding to the shooting stopped a 16-year-old male who was running away from the area and found to have a handgun outfitted with a switch and an extended magazine. He was taken into custody by police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.