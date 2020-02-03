Guatemalan woman convicted in 2008 deadly school bus crash pleads guilty to reentering U.S. illegally

article

A 36-year-old Guatemalan woman previously convicted in a deadly school bus crash in Minnesota pleaded guilty Monday to reentering the United States illegally.

Olga Franco Del-Cid pleaded guilty to reentering the country illegally and using a fake Social Security number for work purposes. As part of the plea deal, she agreed to spend 24-30 months in federal prison before ultimately being deported back to Guatemala.

Franco was convicted in 2008 for causing a deadly crash in Cottonwood, Minnesota. She ran a stop sign and slammed into a school bus, killing four children. She was in the U.S. illegally at the time.

Franco served eight years in prison for four counts of criminal vehicular manslaughter. Upon her release in 2016, she was deported back to Guatemala.

ICE officials arrested her again in Minnesota last year.

Franco will be sentenced in June.