Guatemalan woman convicted in deadly Minnesota school bus crash appears in federal court for illegal re-entry into U.S.

article

A 35-year-old woman federally indicted for illegally re-entering the United States appeared before a judge Monday in Minneapolis.

She faces federal charges for illegally re-entering the United States, using a fraudulent green card and lying about a social security number on an I-9 employment verification form. She was arrested by ICE last week.

The Guatemalan woman was in the country illegally more than a decade ago and was convicted in 2008 for causing a deadly crash in Cottonwood, Minnesota where she ran a stop sign and slammed into a school bus.

Four children were killed in the crash.

Franco initially blamed her boyfriend who allegedly fled after the crash and she denied being behind the wheel.

A relative of one of those young bus victims attended the Monday hearing. He told FOX 9 he was angry to learn she had returned to Minnesota after she was deported following an eight-year prison sentence.

Advertisement

Franco operated under two aliases while she most recently lived in Inver Grove Heights. They were Irma Estrada and Alianiss Nunez Moralez.

Franco required a Spanish language translator in court and will remain in custody of the U.S. Marshals ahead of a detention hearing Wednesday.