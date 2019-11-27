ICE arrests previously deported woman convicted of killing 4 kids in a school bus in 2008

article

Olga Franco del Cid has been arrested again in Minnesota, three years after she was deported after serving prison time for killing four children in an accident with a school bus in Cottonwood.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office confirms Franco was released to immigration officials this morning after she was arrested in her Inver Grove Heights home Tuesday evening.

Franco, 35, was convicted of killing four kids in a school bus after the mini van she was driving ran a stop sign on Lyon County Road 24 on February 18, 2008. She initially claimed her then boyfriend was driving the mini van. Franco was in the U.S. illegally and gave police an assumed name.

Franco served eight years in prison for four counts of criminal vehicular manslaughter. Upon her release in May 2016, she was deported back to Guatemala.

In 2009, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported that Franco del Cid married a St. Paul man who had been writing to her.

This is a developing story.