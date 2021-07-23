Group calls for justice for Golden Valley Menards worker killed as OSHA launches investigation

article

For the second day, people demanding justice for James Stanback came out to the Golden Valley Menards to make their voices heard.

This comes as Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health, or OSHA, is now opening an investigation into the death of the 19-year-old.

Stanback was killed Thursday morning when a pallet of lumber fell onto the forklift he was using, leaving him pinned.

The recent graduate of Patrick Henry High School had just started working at the store. On Thursday, Mystaya Stanback told Fox 9 her little brother never mentioned being trained on how to use a forklift.

"He never came home and told us he had any training, no certification on the forklift...he just got hired here last month, and don't forklift training take a couple weeks?" said Stanback.

Minnesota OSHA records reveal no state inspections were done over the last 5 years at the Golden Valley Menards store.

They also show the company paid a $25,000 fine after an employee at their Burnsville store was killed in a similar accident on a forklift in May 2017.

Dennis Julison is an OSHA qualified forklift trainer, who says in Minnesota, people are required to take a four-hour class and pass an evaluation before operating a forklift.

"The number one hazard which causes a for fatality or serious injury on a forklift is a tip over on the equipment," said Julison.

He says that certification shouldn't be the end of training though, and companies shouldn't have employees operate them if the employees don't feel ready.

"I expect them...the company that they’re working for to continue on with (training) until they feel comfortable that they can drive that equipment," said Julison.

A representative from Menards told Fox 9 Stanback was certified as a forklift operator and said in an email, they could provide us with proof of that certification, but Fox 9 has yet to receive any documents or proof of certification from them.

They also sent a sample training video from Yale Forklift Company that they use, but it's still unclear what the exact certification process is for employees and what safety precautions are in place.

In the coming days and weeks, Minnesota OSHA investigators will inspect the Golden Valley Menards store to see if any safety standards were violated.

Stanback's family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.