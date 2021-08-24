Greenwood Fire doubles in size in 24 hours, now nearly 19,500 acres

article

The Greenwood Fire burning in the Superior National Forest more than doubled in size in the last 24 hours, now estimated to be nearly 19,500 acres. At last check, the fire was 0% contained.

The U.S. Forest Service said Monday’s warm temperatures and gusty winds paired with the extremely dry vegetation fueled fire activity. A fire cloud was visible for miles in all directions and smoke and ash from the fire were reported as far away as Lutsen and Grand Marais.

The wildfire was first detected on Aug. 15 near Greenwood Lake, about 15 miles southwest of Isabella. The fire was started by a lightning strike, according to the Forest Service.

The fire is threatening homes, cabins and recreational sites. New evacuations were triggered Monday north of State Highway 1 and east of the Slate Lake area. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has issued evacuation orders for McDougal Lake, Sand Lake, the Highway 2 corridor and north of Highway 1 near East and West Chub lakes, Jackpot, Slate Lake and the Mitawan Lake Road area.

Lake County Emergency Management has evacuated at least 159 dwellings so far.

The Red Cross shelter was moved from the Finland Community Center to the Municipal Center in Babbit for those who have been evacuated.

Boundary Waters closed for at least 7 days

The quickly spreading Greenwood Fire and other fires in the Superior National Forest prompted the Forest Service to close the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness completely--the first time such a closure has occurred in 45 years. The closure includes all lands, waters, trails, portages, campsites, canoe routes and entry points in the BWCAW.

Permits are canceled through at least Aug. 27 and permit holders will be fully reimbursed.

The Forest Service continues to sweep visitors from the Wilderness.

John Ek, Whelp fires continue to burn

Two of the fires that prompted the BWCAW closure, the John Ek Fire and the Whelp Fire, continue to burn.

The John Ek Fire is 2.5 miles south of Little Saganaga Lake and extends from John Ek Lake to the southeast corner of Elton Lake. The fire doubled in size on Monday due to extreme fire behavior, growing from 800 acres Monday morning to about 1,500 acres. The Whelp Fire is about 5 miles northwest of Sawbill Lake and is estimated to be about 60 acres.

A hazy sunrise on the Gunflint Trail in northeastern Minnesota. (U.S. Forest Service - Superior National Forest / FOX 9)

No firefighting crews have been sent directly to the fires due to difficult access, limited aircraft resources and safety concerns, the Forest Service says.

Air Quality Alert issued for northeastern Minnesota

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert effective until 3 p.m. for St. Louis, Carlton, Lake and Cook counties. The affected area includes Duluth, Cloquet, Hibbing, Ely, Virginia, Hoyt Lakes, Babbitt, Isabella, Two Harbors, Silver Bay, Grand Marais, and the tribal Nations of Grand Portage and Fond du Lac.

The MPCA said the large expansion of the Greenwood Fire on Monday created widespread smoke across northeastern Minnesota and across Lake Superior. Heavy smoke is expected downwind of the fire.

Fine particle levels are expected to reach the Red AQI category, a level that is considered unhealthy for everyone. Red AQI conditions are expected today across much of the alert area, especially near and to the west of the Greenwood fire.